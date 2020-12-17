(Clarinda) – Page County’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 15.
Page County Public Health Thursday afternoon reported three additional coronavirus deaths. One victim was a middle aged adult age 41-to-60, while another was an older adult 61-to-80. An elderly resident over 80 years old was the third fatality.
Twelve new COVID-19 cases were also reported, bringing the county’s grand total since March to 1,609. Six of the new cases were middle-aged adults, while three others are older adults. Two more cases in children and an additional elderly case was also reported.
The county’s recovered cases total 1,540. Page County’s 14-day positivity rate totals 14.5%.