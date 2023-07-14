(Atlantic) -- Three people were killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision in Cass County early Friday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71 near Troublesome Creek Road around 12:50 p.m. Authorities say a 1999 Ford F350, driven by 43-year-old Michael Adam Warnaca of Exira, was northbound on 71 when, for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line a struck a southbound 2001 Toyota Camry, driven by 46-year-old Erick William Kerkman of North Liberty, head on. Authorities say the Toyota came to rest in the west ditch facing west while the Ford rolled onto its passenger side and came to rest on the west shoulder facing west.
Warnaca, Kerkman, and a 15-year-old female passenger from North Liberty in the Toyota were killed in the accident. Additionally a 10-year-old male from Exira and a 12-year-old male from North Liberty were taken by Cass County EMS to the Cass County Medical Center and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, respectively, for their injuries.
The Patrol says Warnaca and the 10-year-old male were not wearing their seatbelts, while Kerkman, the 15-year-old female, and 12-year-old male were wearing a safety device. The accident remains under investigation.