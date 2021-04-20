(Council Bluffs) -- Three western Iowa residents have been sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.
U.S. Attorney Richard Westphal announced that 40-year-old Shaun Lee Walker of Council Bluffs, 31-year-old Jessica Joy Martinez of Carroll and 28-year-old Jonathan Samuel Dings of Glidden were all sentenced Monday. Walker received 135 months, Martinez got 120 months and Dings was ordered to serve 160 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
In January 2020, Carroll County authorities executed a search warrant on Dings' residence in Glidden. While conducting the search, law enforcement learned that Dings planned to receive a large shipment of methamphetamine from Martinez and Walker. Law enforcement intercepted the vehicle in Audubon and arrested the two suspects following a pursuit.
The investigation was conducted by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Audubon County Sheriff's Office, Audubon Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Drug Enforcement Agency. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.