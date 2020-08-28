(Emerson) -- Three Union County men are in custody following a large drug bust in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle around 9 p.m. Thursday on Highway 34 near Boxelder Avenue. Deputies observed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed 8.8 pounds of marijuana, 10.3 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, multiple doses of THC wax and oil and paraphernalia.
Deputies arrested 20-year-old Adam Michael Abel, 18-year-old Chandler Dean Parker and 18-year-old Dylon Lynn Dowdell. All three were charged with possession with intent to deliver psilocybin mushrooms, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and drug tax stamp violation -- all felonies.
All three are being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $50,000 bond each.