(Clarinda) -- Page County is reflecting the regional trend of increasing COVID-19 cases.
Page County Public Health released their latest COVID-19 numbers Wednesday, including two new deaths. The public health agency says both fatalities were in the elderly age group ages 80 and up. With the latest fatalities, Page County's death toll has risen to 33. Additionally, 30 new COVID cases were reported including 11 in the adult group ages 18-to-40, 10 in the middle age group ages 41-to-60, and six in the child group ages zero-to-17. Meanwhile, two cases were reported in the elderly group, while one case was reported in the older adult group ages 61-to-80.
Despite the increase in cases, Page County's 14-day positivity rate sits at 7.8%. Meanwhile, the county vaccination rate sits at 52.2%, while Iowa's vaccination rate has risen slightly to 54.4%.