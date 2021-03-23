(Atlantic) -- After passing the one year mark on the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the 30th Annual Atlantic Business and Professional Women’s Spring Craft Show returns.
Last year number 30 on the craft show had to be put on hold in order to ensure safety. Now the excitement on the return of this event is prevalent across KMAland.
“It’s very exciting that we’ve been doing it for this many years. We always have a fall one, last year was our 50th,” spokesperson for the event Jacque Wickey said. “Last year would’ve been our 30th spring one but everyone knows what happened then.”
The craft show will take place on Saturday from 9 am till 3 pm at the Cass County Community Building in Atlantic. The event will follow all CDC guidelines and recommend face coverings and social distancing. There will also be a one dollar admission fee and Wickey explained the reasoning behind that.
“That gives everyone who comes in a chance for a door prize that is donated by each one of our vendors,” Wickey said. “It lets us know how many people have been through the door. Especially now we are going to do everything with the CDC guidelines, I know things are getting better but we are still going to try and be careful in order to keep everyone safe and put on a good show.”
There will be 46 vendors at the show with items varying from candles, jewelry, jellies, and Easter decorations. Also at the event will be a lunch at the concession stand including pulled pork sandwiches, sloppy joes, hot dogs, potato salad and homemade pie.
“We will have everything available to go. If you do want to sit down we will have tables distanced out, feel free to have a sandwich and support us in that way or we can get it to go for you and you can have it for later,” Wickey said.
Wickey shared what the fundraising will go towards.
“All of our proceeds go right back into the area as far as community projects or other requests. We also give scholarships and those scholarships go to non traditional students, someone who has been out of high school for at least five years,” Wickey said.
Wickey appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program on Tuesday morning and to find out more call Jacque at 712-250-0801. To hear the full interview with Wickey click below.