(Shenandoah) -- The 30th Annual WABASH Art Camp is underway and co-hosted a coffee event at the New Armory with the Shenandoah Chamber late Wednesday morning to showcase the campers.
Kelly Carey, co-chair for the camp, says the five day camp kicked off Monday, July 26th, and will run through this Friday. Carey says any child over the age of eight up to thirteen years old are eligible for the camp and have several classes to choose from.
"You have to be at least eight, so for most kids that's going into third grade," Carey said. "Marla (Hart) and I send them a letter in June with a list of 20 classes and they can choose five."
Once they have selected their five favorite classes, Carey said they attend each of them for the full five days. Carey says the classes range from pottery, painting, to musical theater, and recorders.
"So then they're enrolled in those classes and they attend every day Monday through Friday," Carey said. "So we're definitely process oriented as well as product oriented, but the kids go home with a lot of interesting creations, that's for sure."
Carey says the camp, which started in 1991, is to provide students with an alternative camp during the summer months.
"They said we're going to provide an art camp just to give kids an alternative to sports camps and all those things," Carey said. "Just a chance to explore the arts and work with artists, so that was really the idea."
The coffee event in partnership with the Shenandoah Chamber has been an event for some time now, Carey said. She added it takes a lot of people to make this camp happen including the local National Guard who provide their facility for the week long camp.
With this year being the 30th annual camp, Carey said she hoped to have previous teachers and campers come back but gearing up this past year has taken up the majority of their focus. However, she did say she's heard from several previous campers who thanked her for always providing the opportunity for local students.
With no finale performance for the public, Carey said today is the day for anybody who might be interested in seeing the hard work the students are putting into their art. Parents, grandparents, and siblings wanting to attend the open house today, can find it at the New Armory on the north side of Shenandoah.