(Clarinda) -- COVID-19 cases continue to persist in Page County.
Page County Public Health released their latest COVID-19 information Tuesday, including a seven-day total of 32 new cases. Of those cases, 11 were reported in the adult group ages 18-to-40, seven in the child group ages zero-to-17, and six cases each in the middle age group ages 41-to-60 and the older adult group ages 61-to-80. Meanwhile, two cases were also reported in the elderly group ages over 80.
With the new cases, Page County's 14-day positivity rate has risen to 12.1%. Page County's vaccination rate has increased to 52.5%, while Iowa's vaccination rate has also risen slightly to 54.6%.
Page County Public Health also wants to remind residents of a vaccination clinic on December 13th at the Public Health office in Clarinda. This clinic will be by appointment only from 4-to-6 p.m., and those wishing to schedule an appointment can call 712-850-1212. The first, second, and boost doses of the Moderna vaccine and the first and boost doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available.
Other vaccination options in the county include Hy-Vee in Shenandoah and Clarinda offering the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up and Wal-Mart in Shenandoah offering all three vaccines.