(Clarinda) -- A new week brings another increase of COVID-19 cases in Page County.
Page County Public Health released their latest COVID-19 numbers Monday, including 33 new cases. Of those cases, 14 were reported in the adult group ages 18-to-40, and 10 in the older adult group ages 61-to-80. Meanwhile, six cases were reported in the middle age group ages 41-to-60, and three cases in the child group ages 0-to-17. The new cases bring Page County's 14-day positivity rate to 12.5% and 2,854 total confirmed cases since March 2020.
Page County's vaccination rate has risen slightly to 50.9%, while the Iowa vaccination rate has increased to 53.7%.