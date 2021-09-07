(Clarinda) -- COVID-19 didn't take the holiday off this Labor Day weekend.
Page County Public Health officials reported 39 new cases Tuesday, 13 of which were in the child category, ages zero to 17. Another eight were older adults 61-to-80 years old, while seven more cases were in the adult 18-to-40 range. Elderly residents over 80 years old posted six new cases, with five in the middle age adult category, ages 41-to-60.
With the new cases, Page County's 14-day positivity rate stands at 9.2%. Page County's vaccination rate remains at 48.2%, while the statewide average is at 49.4%.