(Clarinda) -- More COVID-19 cases have been reported in Page County this week.
Page County Public Health released their latest COVID-19 numbers Monday, including 38 new cases over the past five days. Nearly half of those cases were in the adult group ages 18-to-40, eight were reported in the older adult group ages 61-to-80, seven in the child group ages 0-to-17, and six in the middle age group ages 41-to-60.
The total brings Page County's 14-day positivity rate to 13.1%. Meanwhile, Page County's vaccination rate has risen slightly to 50.7%, while Iowa's vaccination rate sits at 53.5%.