(Shenandoah) -- Organizers are gearing up for an annual golf tournament to remember a Shenandoah alumnus.
The third annual Peter J. Weber Swing for Education Golf Tournament is slated to take place on Saturday, September 23rd in conjunction with the city's Shenfest celebration. The event was originally conceived as a fundraiser for a scholarship in honor of the late Peter Weber, who passed away in 2019. Peter's brother Mike says the event is a great tribute to his brother.
"Peter graduated in 1980," said Weber. "The scholarship was created by his classmate and friend Tony Black, who wanted to honor Peter after he died in August 2019. Peter was an athlete and a scholar. He wouldn't call himself that, but others thought of him as an athlete and scholar."
Proceeds from the event help fund two $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors from Shenandoah each year. Nick Bosley is a board member of the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation, which has helped with the event since its inception. Bosley says the event fits right in with the foundation's mission of helping Shenandoah students.
"As a board, we just thought it was a great idea," said Bosley. "Tony Black got involved and really helped spearhead things and get this off the ground. It was really a nice collaborative effort. It's been a really successful event the last two years. I think this year -- year three -- will eclipse. We're really looking forward to that."
The golf tournament begins at 9 a.m. on September 23rd. The cost is $100 per team, which includes lunch. To sign up for the event or to donate, visit SIEF's website.
You can hear the full interview with Weber and Bosley with this story at kmaland.com.