(Shenandoah) -- Immigration policy is another hot topic covered by Iowa's 3rd Congressional District candidates during Sunday night's forum live on KMA.
During the one-hour event broadcast from the KMA studios, Incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn were asked they agreed with Florida Governor Rob DeSantis recent use of state funds to fly illegal immigrants from Texas to sanctuary districts, such as Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. Calling the move "a stunt," Axne says DeSantis should be ashamed of his actions.
"He took people's lives and played with them," said Axne. "It was very inhumane to do so. These were children. They did not know what was happening. The sad thing is too many people in the Republican party are unfortunately making a spectacle out of the immigration issues that we face, dehumanizing people as a result of it, and actually not accomplishing anything good--making the system worse."
While saying immigration reform is necessary, Axne says Washington lacks the courage to do so. Saying he's been to the southern border as part of Iowa National Guard operational missions, Nunn accused Axne and the Biden Administration of doing nothing to address immigration issues. The state senator lauded action taken in the Iowa Legislature to allow authorities to check legal immigrants and migrants entering the state. He says illegals entering the country are put in impossible situations.
"Look, when I went down there, I rode with customs and border patrol," said Nunn. "I saw people who wanted to come to this country desperately, and they waited in line, in some cases, for a decade, and received no help, and came to this country illegal because of no chance they had."
Nunn also criticized Biden and the Democrats for failing to stop the flow of fentanyl into the country.
"When I was there, a back pack was found, and two pounds of fentanyl were discovered," said Nunn. "That's enough to kill 500,000 people, or to put in another perspective, the entire city of Des Moines. These are weapons of mass destruction. Our leadership in D.C. has the responsibility to fix this, and they've ignored it repeatedly."
Axne, in return, accused Republicans of failing to come to the table to solve problems with illegals.
"I don't need to go to the border on taxpayer dollars just to pull a publicity stunt," she said. "I work on this issue with my colleagues in Washington on a regular basis. I'm going to talk with the folks that actually represent those areas, and also look holistically at this issue. We absolutely need to protect our southern border. We also have ports of authority where we have to make sure we're addressing mostly drug trafficking, as well. I'll go back to let's come to the table, and talk full immigration reform."
A video of Sunday's forum is available here: