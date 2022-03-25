(Sidney) — Fremont County will have a contested primary in June for two open spots on the Board of Supervisors.
Friday at 5 p.m. was the deadline for candidates to return nominations papers for countywide offices appearing on the June 7th primary ballot. In Fremont County, four individuals returned papers for two open spots on the board. Incumbent Dustin Sheldon will be joined by Rodney Burge, Terry Graham and Clint Blackburn on the ballot.
Aside from the supervisor’s race, all other county offices will see uncontested primaries. County Recorder Jennifer McAllister and Treasurer Alise Snyder have both filed and will run unopposed to retain their seats. Meanwhile, former Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson has filed nomination papers to run on the Democratic ticket for County Attorney.