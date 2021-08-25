(Shenandoah) - Page County’s recent COVID-19 case spike continues.
Page County Public Health reported 40 new cases Wednesday. Most of the new cases were reported in the elderly category over 80 years old, with 16. Nine of the new cases were in the adult category age 18-to-40, while another eight were reported in the older adult category 61-to-80 years old. Five cases were posted in middle aged adults age 41-to-60, while children ages zero to 17 had two additional cases.
Page County also recorded its first COVID death in weeks. Officials say the patient was in the age 41-to-60 category. With the latest fatality, Page County’s COVID death toll rises to 23.
Page County’s 14-day positivity rate is at 11.3%, while the county’s immunization rate rises to 47.8%. The statewide vaccination rate is also up to 48.6%.