(Shelby) -- Iowa farm history buffs and food lovers are heading to a Pottawattamie County farm museum this weekend.
The Carstens 1880 Farmstead is holding its 41st Annual Carstens Farm Days on Saturday and Sunday with plenty of food, parades, crafts, and vintage farm equipment. The Carstens Farmstead is an 80-acre working farm museum exhibit between Minden and Shelby in Pottawattamie County. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Regional Director Terry Torneten says visitors can expect to see plenty of farm equipment of all shapes, sizes, and colors on display during the weekend event.
"Our featured tractor this year is the Farmall International line, so we encourage guys that have tractors that want to come out and show them off to bring them because we get a lot of those that remember and know how to operate and still use Farmall equipment," said Torneten. "Red is a good color and there's going to be green, yellow, and orange tractors too, but the Farmall line is what's featured this year, so we're expecting a good turnout from all those Farmall tractor drivers."
Additionally, at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, a parade will showcase the variety of equipment on hand for the festivities. Torneten says much of the equipment will also be used on the farm, including threshing.
"Threshing is of course what the show is all about," said Torneten. "We'll have several old tractors and even steam-powered tractors hooked up to our threshing machines and we'll be going through the oats pretty much all day Saturday."
Torneten adds there will also be plenty of food throughout the event, including a pulled pork sandwich dinner Friday evening, a pancake and sausage breakfast Saturday and Sunday morning, Staley's Chicken Saturday evening, along with various refreshments and homemade ice cream throughout the weekend.
Torneten adds there will also be a quilt show on display throughout the weekend.
"There's probably about 60 quilts that show up in our event building and they are handcrafted and some of them are antiques themselves," he said. "A lot of the quilters that made these will be on hand and there's a lot of pride that comes through in those as well as our tractors. So, the quilt show is really an interesting part of our weekend."
If visitors run out of vintage tractors and other pieces of equipment to look at, Torneten says there will be over 50 crafters and vendors on hand.
"All kinds of different hand crafts, lots of different plants as there's a couple different plant sales going on, so if you need plants for the fall including your mums to put out real soon, you can get those this weekend," Torneten explained. "Everything will be open all day both Saturday and Sunday and we close it up around 5 p.m. on Sunday. But, we encourage folks to come out and support the vendors that are there and then enjoy the farm atmosphere."
Admission is $10 per day at the gate for anyone nine years and older, and the Staley's Chicken dinner is $15 for adults and $10 for kids aged eight and under. Dinner proceeds will go toward ongoing maintenance at the Carstens 1880 Farmstead. You can hear the full interview with Torneten below: