(Des Moines) -- Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for 43 Iowa counties following Wednesday's severe storms.
Multiple KMAland counties have been included in the proclamation for the Disaster Case Management Program, including Audubon, Cass, Guthrie, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, and Union counties. With the proclamation from the governor, state resources can be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of severe weather suffered Wednesday evening.
The state has also activated the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents. More information on the assistance grant program can be found on the Iowa Department of Human Services website.