(Burlington Junction) -- For the 43rd year, trucks and tractors will flock to Burlington Junction for their annual pull.
"Let's get a little dirty" is the theme for this year's event, which takes place at the Burlington Junction City Park Friday night at 6:30. Bryan Beason has been helping organize the pull for the last 10 years. He says this year's event features 13 classes and adds in pro stock tractors from the Northwest Missouri Tractor Pullers Association.
"We're going to start off with non-turbos, which are a little slower tractor, but still a great class," said Beason. "And then we have some bigger tractors and some hot rods. We're also going to have some pro stock tractors that are going to be there from the Outlaw Association, which we are excited about because we've never had a pro stock tractor at Burlington Junction before. Finally, we'll have some diesel pickups and some gas pickups."
The Burlington Junction Kiwanis Club is sponsoring the concession stand for the event. Beason says it features something for everyone.
"I've got a neighbor up here -- Bernie Farmer -- and he's been smoking the brisket for the event," said Beason. "It's always a good sandwich. We're going to have pulled pork. And the Nodaway County Cattlemen will be there cooking hamburgers."
Reserved truck trackside parking is available by contacting the event organizers prior to the event. Beason says all of the fun gets underway at 6:30 p.m.
"It's $10 to get in and 12 and under are free," said Beason. "We usually park uptown and we've got a couple shuttle buses that will bring you on down to the city park. There will be a kids money scramble that we'll do halfway through the pull. Bring your kiddos and let them try to get some money on the track."
For more information, contact Beason at (660) 541-4293 or visit the event's Facebook page.