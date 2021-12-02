(Glenwood) -- COVID-19 cases are climbing once again in Mills County.
Over 40 active COVID cases were reported in Mills County Wednesday, bringing the rolling seven-day positivity rate to 23%. Mills County Public Health administrator Julie Lynes says the public health agency has performed 208 tests over the past seven days. She adds the number of cases appears to be spread somewhat evenly across the county population, including a decent proportion in the child age group.
"It's pretty equally spread, so in the age range of zero-to-18, about 17% of those in that group are positive for COVID, and then it's pretty evenly spread amongst all our adult populations," Lynes said. "Then it tapers off pretty sharply to lower percentages for our elderly population, and part of that is because their vaccination rate is so good."
Lynes says current numbers indicate another spike in the county, as, over the past month, Mills County's seven-day rolling rate had gotten as low as almost 10%.
"When I look back on the last month, our rolling positive rate has been as low as 10% and currently we're at 23%, which is definitely on the higher end," Lynes said. "So we are seeing an uptick in positive cases right now."
With more recent vaccine approvals for children as young as five, Lynes says the public health agency is partnering with area providers to consult with parents about getting their child vaccinated.
Lynes says she does believe there has been some interest from parents.
"I think that there is some interest in that, and I think that hopefully that will help because as we see the school year go on, we are seeing positive cases in our school districts," Lynes said. "So that's one very important tool we have in our toolbox to combat the spread of this disease."
Currently, Lynes says 59% of county residents 12 and older are considered fully immunized against COVID-19.
Late last week, the World Health Organization labeled the Omicron Variant as a "variant of concern." However, Lynes says there is still limited information on the variant after attending a conference call with the Iowa Department of Public Health Tuesday.
"I know that we are waiting for further details about the variant as it emerges, and we're waiting to see what we're going to have as far as severity of illness, or degree of transmissibility, and those are things we're looking at right now," Lynes said. "Just as a reminder, the most important thing we can do to prevent severe illness, hospitalizations, and death from this or any variant, is to get vaccinated."
The first case of the Omicron variant in the United States was detected in California Wednesday.
Mills County Public Health continues to offer vaccinations, including a clinic this Friday from 1-4 p.m. offering all available doses of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. To schedule an appointment for the clinic or for more information on the COVID-19 situation, contact Mills County Public Health at 712-527-9699.