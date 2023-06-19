(Red Oak) -- Those hoping to "have the time of their lives" are headed to Red Oak this weekend.
That's because beginning Thursday and running through Sunday, the Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association is set to hold the 45th Annual Junction Days with the theme "Having the Time of Our Lives." Elaine Carlson is the Chamber's Director of Membership and Finance. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program recently, Carlson says the chamber partners with the Red Oak Farmer's Market Thursday night to kick off the weekend-long celebration.
"They host an event at the kickoff that Thursday night called 'Lettuce Entertain You' every year and during their event they offer free activities for families to enjoy," said Carlson. "With our partnership, we then enhance their event by bringing in the Mills/Montgomery County Cattlemen and they do their hamburger feed that evening and we also have music by Greg Brower."
At the kickoff event, Carlson says they will also recognize this year's grand marshals, Clint and Julie Rubey, along with milestone anniversaries for various community businesses. Other events highlighting the weekend include the all-class reunion Friday night, the Rotary Club Pancake Feed, Downtown Beverage Garden, Family Fun Zone Saturday, and the 5th Annual Family 5K Bike Ride on Sunday.
One new event, Carlson says, is the Evergreen Cemetery Walk Friday morning put on by the Red Oak Chapter of Questers International, Montgomery County Court of Honor, and the Montgomery County History Center.
"That is happening Friday morning from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and their tag line is 'walk with us back in time to learn about a few of those that made a path to where we are today,' -- I really love that," she said. "Tickets are available for adults at $15, $5 for students, and children 12 and under are free. There will also be a luncheon available with a free will offering."
Other annual traditions returning include the vendor fair, the five-mile and two-mile run/walks, and the parade on Saturday. Another small change Carlson says is that they have moved the beverage garden onto the downtown square from noon to 4 p.m.
"It was kind of off the square in past years but it is actually going to be located between 3rd and 4th Streets on Reed Street -- so right in front of our chamber," Carlson explained. "Doors will open at noon and then at the same time we'll be having live music offered on our newly renovated stage."
Various music groups and artists will also be featured throughout the weekend. Tammi VanMeter has also been assisting with the preparations. VanMeter says a large group of volunteers help make the annual event possible.
"Our volunteers are key to get this going and we have a lot of them that help us put on this show every year," said VanMeter. "There's a lot of work behind the scenes to get this going and if it wasn't for our volunteers, we wouldn't be able to do this every year."
You can find the entire calendar of events and the full interview with Carlson and VanMeter below: