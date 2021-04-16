(Clarinda) -- The St. Clare Church is holding their annual spaghetti dinner this Sunday at J. Bruner's in Clarinda.
The 46th annual dinner will be in a drive-thru format and is from 11:30 to 1. Spokesperson Mary Lou Wolhoy highlighted the upcoming event on Friday's AM in the AM.
"We've been doing this many years," she said. "It started at the church, but it wasn't real handy, so we've had it at J. Bruner's for the last five years. This year, with the situation, we decided to have it drive-thru style."
Wolhoy feels the drive-thru format is convenient.
"People won't even have to get out of their car," she said. "They'll have somebody there to greet them and find out how many meals they want. Somebody will be packing them, and they can go on their way."
The dinner is a free-will donation. All proceeds go towards operation expenses at the St. Clare Church.
Wolhoy encourages those who wish to capitalize on the dinner to enter from the north side of Main Street to reduce traffic.
Anyone who would like more information can call the church at 712-542-2030 or email stclareclarinda@mchsi.com
Click below to hear the full interview with Wolhoy.