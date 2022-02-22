(Council Bluffs) — Five people are in custody following a home invasion in Council Bluffs Tuesday.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of South 7th Street around 12:30 p.m. Authorities say four males broke into an apartment, assaulted a male victim and stolen property from inside the residence.
Officers located the suspects a short time later in the 2400 block of 9th Avenue and detained them without incident. Authorities arrested 29-year-old Jess Willard Pfarr, 20-year-old Gage L. Rose, 30-year-old Frank T. Stewart Jr. and 35-year-old Valerie M. Claar — all of Council Bluffs, as well as 20-year-old Kendrick G. Arredondo-Beltran of Bellevue.
All five were charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree burglary. The male victim was treated at the scene and released with minor injuries. Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident is urged to contact CB Police at (712) 328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at (712) 328-7867.