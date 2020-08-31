(Rock Port) --
Five people were injured in an Atchison County crash Sunday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Vanessa N. Fierras of Lincoln, Nebraska was driving a 2012 Hyundai Elantra northbound on Interstate 29 two miles north of Rock Port around 8 a.m. The Patrol says Fierras' vehicle struck the back of a 2016 Peterbuilt driven by 54-year-old Rickey L. Haney of Melbourne, Arkansas. Fierras' vehicle overturned into the grass median, ejecting her and three other passengers, while Haney's vehicle came to a controlled stop on the east shoulder.
Fierras, along with 18-year-old Madisen B. Hansen, 19-year-old Ahmad Gregory and 19-year-old Traishon J. Schmieding -- all of Lincoln -- were seriously hurt. Fierras and Hansen were both taken via medical helicopter to various hospitals, while the other two passengers were taken by ambulance. Haney was taken by private vehicle to a hospital for minor injuries.