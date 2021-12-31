(Maryville) -- Five people -- including two minors -- were injured in a three-vehicle crash east of Maryville Thursday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to a crash just before 4 p.m. on Highway 136 and Pleasant View Drive. The patrol says a 2010 Ford Explorer driven by 36-year-old Charles W. Henry of Ravenwood collided with a 2014 Subaru Crosstrek driven by 20-year-old Connor J. Nielson of Maryville, who was slowing to make a turn. The two vehicles crossed the center line and struck a 2004 Ford F-150 driven by 41-year-old Grant M. Hagaman of Maryville. Henry's vehicle continued off the north side of the roadway, returned to the road and came to rest in a driveway on the south side of the road.
Henry -- who was not wearing a seatbelt -- was taken to Mosaic Life St. Joseph with serious injuries. Nielson was taken to Mosaic Life Maryville with moderate injuries, while a passenger in his vehicle -- 44-year-old Randi K. Nielson of Maryville -- was transported with serious injuries. Two other passengers in the Nielson vehicle -- a 12-year-old male and 16-year-old male -- were taken to Mosaic Life Maryville with moderate injuries. Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.