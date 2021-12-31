Accident

(Maryville) -- Five people -- including two minors -- were injured in a three-vehicle crash east of Maryville Thursday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to a crash just before 4 p.m. on Highway 136 and Pleasant View Drive. The patrol says a 2010 Ford Explorer driven by 36-year-old Charles W. Henry of Ravenwood collided with a 2014 Subaru Crosstrek driven by 20-year-old Connor J. Nielson of Maryville, who was slowing to make a turn. The two vehicles crossed the center line and struck a 2004 Ford F-150 driven by 41-year-old Grant M. Hagaman of Maryville. Henry's vehicle continued off the north side of the roadway, returned to the road and came to rest in a driveway on the south side of the road.

Henry -- who was not wearing a seatbelt -- was taken to Mosaic Life St. Joseph with serious injuries. Nielson was taken to Mosaic Life Maryville with moderate injuries, while a passenger in his vehicle -- 44-year-old Randi K. Nielson of Maryville -- was transported with serious injuries. Two other passengers in the Nielson vehicle -- a 12-year-old male and 16-year-old male -- were taken to Mosaic Life Maryville with moderate injuries. Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.