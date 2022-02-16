(Shenandoah) — An Oklahoma man is going home $50,000 richer after hitting it big on a scratch-off lottery ticket in Shenandoah.
The Iowa Lottery announced Wednesday that 38-year-old Jason Martin of Mooreland, Oklahoma claimed the prize at the lottery headquarters in Clive. Martin’s big win came courtesy of the Lottery’s $5 ‘Roll the Dice’ scratch game. Martin says is in Shenandoah twice a year for business.
"We're with Brown's Shoe Fit Company," said Martin. "So we come up to Shenandoah, Iowa where our corporate office is twice a year. This is the first time in two years because of COVID we haven't been able to. So, this is a pretty good welcome back party."
Martin says he and some colleagues stopped at Casey’s at 605 South Fremont Street, where he bought four tickets and checked them at the store’s self-checker.
"I scratched all four and the first one came up and said, 'Congratulations, winner. $5,'" said Martin. "The next was the same, winner $5, and I thought, 'Alright, that's half my money back.' The third one was not a winner and I thought that's normal. But then the fourth one, I scan it and I saw 'Congratulations, winner,' and I saw $50,000. I knew the ticket was worth $50,000, but what did I win? And then, I'm like, I think it's telling me I won $50,000."
Martin says he kept the ticket in a coworker’s safe in town and then traveled to collect the prize. Martin says he and his wife plan to use the money to pay down some bills and pay off some monthly obligations. Martin is the sixth of seven winners of the $50,000 top prize for ‘Roll the Dice.’