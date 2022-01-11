(Clarinda) -- A sharp increase of COVID-19 cases has been reported in Page County.
Page County Public Health released their latest COVID-19 information Tuesday including 50 new cases. Middle aged adults aged 41-to-60 reported the highest number with 19, while adults aged 18-to-40 also had 15 new cases. Meanwhile, six new cases were reported in both the child group ages zero-to-17 and the older adult group ages 61-to-80. Four cases were also reported in individuals over the age of 80.
With the recent spike, Page County's 14-day positivity rate sits at 14.7%, while the county's vaccination rate is up to 55.1%. However the vaccination rate still trails the statewide rate of 60.2%.