(Shenandoah) -- Six candidates have applied to fill an opening on the Shenandoah School Board.
Meeting in special session Thursday, the Shenandoah School Board will interview candidates and appoint a new board member to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of Darrin Bouray. Kristofer Anderzhon, Todd Maher, Benne Rogers, George Shaw, Staci Shearer and Clint Wooten all submitted applications for the open spot by last Thursday's deadline. In a previous interview with KMA News, Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says candidates were asked to fill out a brief survey of why they would want to be a board member before facing questions from the current board.
"(You just) need to be a good person who wants to serve the public, and participate on a team that makes a lot of decisions," she said. "You have to be open minded, willing to work with others. You know, it's just people that are just interested in public education, and people who are most certainly interested in the best interests of our students and our staff."
The new board member selected will serve until the November school board elections, and must either run to fill the remaining two years of Bouray's term, or may run for one of the four-year terms up for a vote. The board meeting Thursday is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in the Administrative Building's Board Room.