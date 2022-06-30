(Leon) -- A six-year-old child was killed in a front-loader accident in Decatur County Wednesday evening.
The Iowa State Patrol says 41-year-old Justin Andrew Miller of Leon was operating a front-end loader to retrieve a hay bale that had fallen from his trailer from the east ditch near 22661 Lineville Drive near Leon shortly after 6:50 p.m. Wednesday. After retrieving the hay bale, authorities say as Miller turned into a private drive on Lineville Road the loader struck the six-year-old child, who sustained fatal injuries.
The Patrol says the child was taken to the Decatur County Hospital by Decatur County Ambulance. The Decatur County Sheriff's Office assisted the Patrol at the scene.