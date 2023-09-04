(Hamburg) -- KMAland residents are invited to celebrate a century of community service in Hamburg on Saturday.
"Century of Service" is the theme for the jam-packed 62nd annual Hamburg Popcorn Day slated for this weekend. Hamburg's Kiwanis Club, the primary sponsor for the event, is also celebrating 100 years of service in the community. Judy Holliman is a member of the Hamburg Kiwanis Club. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program recently, Holliman says the event, taking place on Main Street, city park, and Clayton Field, features a variety of activities for people of all ages.
"We have kid activities, we have a home run derby, we have gold fish races, we have sheep-blank-blank-blank bingo that I think is going to be fun," said Holliman. "There's a frog jump, face painting, a dunk tank, little kids tractor pulls--and this all starts around 9 o'clock. Then we have Elvis at the city park at 10 o'clock."
This year will also feature tailgate parties at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Clayton Field, queen coronation at 11:30 a.m., and a grand parade at 2 p.m. Supper will also be provided from 5-to-7 p.m. by the culinary students from the Hamburg Charter School followed by a teen dance until 10 p.m.
Holliman says it has taken a large group of people to put together the "Market in the Park," running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"Sara Phillips, Erica Stephens, Kelly Cooper, Makayla Oakes, Megan Benefiel, Sonya Holmes, Kyla Tiemeyer, and Nicole Matheson--they have done an excellent job in getting games ready for the kids and have worked very hard," she said. "We have almost 68-plus vendors and food trucks that are going to be at the city park and on Main Street."
She adds that food vendors will be available all day on Saturday, and a food truck will also be available Sunday morning. Holliman says the celebration has come a long way from its roots when the late Art Vogel began the event in connection with his business Vogel Popcorn.
"(Vogel) wanted to thank the farmers for helping plant popcorn for his factory and it just kind of escalated after that," Holliman explained. "We've added a lot of activities, the Kiwanis is involved with a lot of those activities and Hometown Pride has also been helping the last few years."
A complete schedule of events is available on the Hamburg Popcorn Day Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Judy Holliman below: