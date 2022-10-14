(Hamburg) -- A diverse group of Hamburg-based organizations stands to benefit from a yearly fund drive underway.
Hamburg residents will soon see mailings for contributions to the city's annual United Fund drive. It's the drive's 65th year. Kent Clayborne is a longtime member of the community's United Fund committee. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Friday morning, Clayborne says the drive was founded in 1957 with a goal of helping local groups in need of funding.
"There were organizations in town that did not have formal fundraising," said Clayborne. "To facilitate that, they decided to canvass the community for all those organizations at one time. Rather than have separate fundraisers for each one, it was more convenient just to have one, and then it was distributed back to the organizations."
Clayborne says a committee of 10 oversees fundraising efforts, including setting the annual goal. He says that goal is grown from $3,000 in 1957 to $9,000 this year.
"The amazing thing is Hamburg's met that goal every year in its existence," he said. "For all 65 years--even through three flood years--the community has opened their hearts and their pocketbooks to fund this."
A long list of organizations are included in the United Fund.
"Friends of the Library--which is for the local library," said Clayborne, "George C. Grape Community Hospital Auxiliary--and that is mainly for scholarships for people in the health profession, Hamburg youth sports--that's below junior high-aged sports in the community, Hamburg Boy Scouts--that's been a long-term strong organization, Hamburg Economic Development, which runs the Colonial Theater in the community, providing a great amenity that you would not normally have in a town our size. They also work on housing."
Other beneficiaries include Hamburg's Inner Church Council, Hamburg Heritage Hall, and the community's Hometown Pride program. Clayborne says residents should watch their mail for information on this year's drive.