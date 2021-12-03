(Shenandoah) -- The 2021 Wassail Bowl Stag will be hosted at the Shenandoah Golf Course next Saturday.
Committee member Bob Larson joined the KMA Morning Show on Wednesday to discuss this year's event and the mission of the event.
"It’s been going for 70 years dating back to the early 1950s But it's going to be Saturday December 11,” Larson said. “Held at the Elm Street Grill out at the Shenandoah Golf Course. And we always have it from noon until 2:00 in the afternoon. It's really just a good way to get together prior to the Christmas holiday to wish everyone holiday greetings, and the primary reason for our Wassail Bowl Stag is to provide some benefit for underprivileged children in the community."
Larson says they've raised a great deal of money in the past.
"Over the years, the Wassail Bowl committee has given over $100,000 to the school nurses to be used for anything that an underprivileged child may need, like clothing items, basic hygiene items, maybe some some medical supplies that we give our money to. Linda Laughlin, the high school nurse, and Kristy O’Rourke, who’s my daughter, the elementary and junior high school nurse, and they provide these items to the children” Larson said. “Those are the kids really benefit from this Wassail Bowl Stag."
The price for the luncheon is $30 per person. The price includes two drink tickets and hors d’oeuvres.
You can RSVP to the event by email WassailBowl@gmail.com or mail in your form.
For those unable to attend but wanting to donate, you can mail a check to the "Underprivileged Children's Fund" at P.O. Box 555 in Shenandoah.
