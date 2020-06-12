(Corning) — Officials with the Iowa Lottery say a $75,000 prize won in Corning in April has gone unclaimed and expires soon.
The Iowa Lottery says a winning ticket in the Extreme Green Progressive InstaPlay game was purchased on April 6th at Casey’s General Store in Corning. The ticket is valued at $74,938 and has gone unclaimed. The prize is set to expire in early July if it goes unclaimed.
Lottery officials are urging players who may have purchased the ticket to double-check their belongings for the winning ticket. Money from unclaimed lottery prizes will go back into the lottery’s prize pools for future games and promotions.