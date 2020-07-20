(Lenox) -- The 75th Annual Lenox Iowa Rodeo to begin starting on Thursday with multiple COVID changes in place.
The 15 time United Rodeo Association Rodeo of the Year will begin starting Thursday and end on Saturday night. COVID-19 has made several changes to everyone's daily lives and that goes for those involved in the rodeo as well.
“We had a lot of decisions to make with a lot of different people with everything going on. Of course this is our 75th year, so a big milestone for us. We really wanted to do everything we could to keep everyone safe and have our rodeo for this year,” rodeo board member Jim Miller said.
COVID changes include protective shielding in place for all the ticket holders, CDC guidelines followed in the cook shack, cancellation of the parade on wednesday night, cancellation of the rodeo queen contest, as well as all the mutton busting and steer riding has been cancelled for this year. Despite all the cancellations expect a lot of action in the arena.
“You know a lot of county rodeos have been cancelled or postponed. People are wanting to get out there and compete and keep their standings in the URA so we do have a pretty good lineup of participants this year,” Miller said.
Each show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be $10 for adults and $5 dollars for children from ages 5-12. The rodeo will conclude with the Saturday night street dance where live music will be played from 9 p.m. till 1 a.m. on Main St. Tickets will be five dollars to attend.
“We’ll gate off as much of main street as we can, as much as we have gates for and give everybody room and do the best we can to keep everyone safe,” Miller said.
Click below to listen to the full interview with Jim Miller.