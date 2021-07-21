(Lenox) -- For the 76th straight year, cowboys and cowgirls are set to ride in Lenox.
The 76th annual Lenox Stock and Saddle Club Rodeo takes place Thursday-Saturday with nightly performances. Jim Miller is helping to organize this year's event. He says the Lenox Rodeo traces its history back to the post-WWII era.
"We're in our 76th year here at the Lenox Rodeo," said Miller. "It actually started out as a horse show for men returning from World War II. They came in and started it as a horse show and then it developed into a rodeo over the years. 76 years later, we're still going strong."
The Lenox Rodeo is once again sanctioned by the United Rodeo Association -- a regional rodeo association that sanctions rodeos in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Lenox has been named URA Rodeo of the Year 15 times in its history, something Miller says the organizers take pride in.
"You've got to do a lot of work," said Miller. "You've got to keep your cowgirls and cowboys happy and put a lot of money into it. We have added $1,000 in each event to go into the prize money. We give them a free meal when they come in and we work really hard to keep our grounds up. We've won many awards for having the best ground conditions of the year. That's usually voted on by the barrel racers, so if you're keeping them happy, you're evidently doing something right."
Nightly performances begin at 7:30 p.m. with all of the traditional rodeo events represented. Miller says there will also be additional contestants who will be competing following the conclusion of the rodeo each night.
"On the nights you have extra contestants, they'll come in and run slack after the rodeo," said Miller. "We'll have a lot of roping events that will go on for quite a while afterwards. I believe on Saturday night, we may have 30 or 40 contestants after the rodeo, actually."
In addition to the rodeo performances, a fun night and parade takes place Wednesday evening and a street dance is scheduled Saturday night on Main Street. Admission to the rodeo is $10 for adults and $5 for children age 5-12. Miller was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Show. You can hear his full interview below.