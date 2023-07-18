(Lenox) -- For the 78th time, the Lenox Rodeo is back in town this weekend.
Running July 20 through July 22, rodeo fans have a chance to check out all sorts of events and attractions at the 16-time United Rodeo Association "Rodeo of the Year." Jim Miller is with the Lenox Stock and Saddle Club, which sponsors the event each year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Monday morning, Miller says the event brings in participants from all across the Midwest.
"So we're sanctioned with the URA and the IRCA, and the URA is the United Rodeo Association and that covers about 11-to-13 states everywhere from Wisconsin, through Iowa and North and South Dakota, clear down through Oklahoma and Kansas," said Miller. "So, we get a good group of regional cowboys and then we also sanction with the IRCA, which is the Iowa Rodeo Cowboys Association. So, we get a lot of the local guys."
Originally started as a charity horse show for World War II veterans, the show has grown over the past seven decades to the URA and the IRCA-sanctioned event it is today, even receiving national recognition. On top of the nightly rodeo, Miller says rodeo-goers can also check out the annual parade and Rodeo Fun Night Wednesday night to kick off the weekend of events.
"There's not a lot of parades to compete with on a Wednesday night so we have an outstanding turnout and then after that our Chamber of Commerce puts on an old-fashioned fun night," Miller explained. "They'll have all kinds of games for the kids uptown, bounce houses, the fire department will be there. There's a lot of community services up there between food stands and food trucks--a lot of the community organizations are up there."
The weekend wraps up with a dance after the rodeo Saturday night on Main Street with live music by Tyler Folkerts and the Double Barrel Band. Miller adds that the rodeo takes a lot of preparation from a large group of volunteers.
"We have a tremendous team of about 50 members who helped put on the rodeo all this week with everything you can imagine with the rodeo from getting ice, to doing advertising, to cleaning the bathrooms," he said. "We also have a great board of directors who run things during the show."
The rodeo starts each night at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-12, and free for children under 5. For more information, call Miller at 712-370-5366 or check the Lenox Rodeo Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Miller below: