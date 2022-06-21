(Bedford) -- All things Bedford are being celebrated in the coming days.
Saturday, June 25 the Annual Bedford Fest is set to take place. The event is put on by the Bedford Area Chamber and features an assortment of entertainment. On the KMA “Morning Show,” Bedford Area Chamber President Janel Irvin previews what festival-goers can expect to see this weekend.
“This year we have some new games that some of the ladies on our Promotions Committee have come up with, so we’re really excited about that,” said Irvin. “We have some slingshot games, and we’re also going to have a big, inflatable 18-foot soccer dart game.”
Over 50 different vendors will also be setting up during Bedford Fest’s Vendor Fair. From 9 a.m.-3 p.m., interested buyers can check out items from jewelry to wooden door hangers. Irvin says seeing such a high turnout of area businesses speaks to the town’s continued growth.
“We are so lucky to have such great shops,” said Irvin. “That’s kind of one of the reasons we brought Bedford Fest to Bedford, is to get people here to come and see all the unique local shops and restaurants that we have. We’re just really kind of booming in Bedford which is really great.”
This year marks the seventh running of Bedford Fest. Irvin says that being able to continue sharing all that the town has to offer is thanks in large part to the different groups that take pride in the town and pitch in wherever needed.
“We have a Promotions Committee that is under our Bedford Chamber,” said Irvin. “It’s about five ladies that really take charge on the whole thing. But we really rely on a lot of volunteers to work at the games and set up that day -- it really takes a whole village to get Bedford Fest accomplished.”
Bedford Fest starts on Saturday at 9 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. To learn more about everything in store, follow along for updates by liking the Bedford Fest Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Bedford Area Chamber President Janel Irvin below.