(Tabor) -- Music, cars, and flying timber are all in store in Tabor this weekend.
Starting on Friday, June 24 and running through Sunday, the 88th Annual Farmers'-Merchants' Picnic offers a full slate for attendees. This year's "Off the Beaten Path" festivities have something for all ages and all interests. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," Angie Alley says it's taken lots of hands to get the busy three days ready to roll.
"There's a lot of key people that help put this on, from lining up the events and making the schedule and trying to get things to work together throughout the weekend," said Alley. "There's many people working together to provide the food and the entertainment and make sure everything's going to go off without a hitch."
Picnickers will be able to see a magic show, participate in a bike ride, and view the float parade. Alley also encourages the public to not miss out on chowing down on one of their famous Maid-Rite sandwiches.
Included with the multitude of entertainment is the must-see attraction of the All American Lumberjack Show and accompanying Lumberjack Camp offered Saturday and Sunday. Aspiring tree cutters from ages five and up can join in on the six camp contests. Alley says the shows and camps are sure to bring out your inner logger.
"They are half hour shows -- three on Saturday and three on Sunday," said Alley. "They do log rolling, axe throwing, spring board tree topping, stock saw racing, and two man cross-cut sawing. Following the half hour show there's a Lumberjack Camp, and you can do cross-cut sawing, axe throwing, and log rolling."
The Lumberjack Show is free for viewing, while the camp does require purchasing a $10 wrist band for entry.
The Farmers'-Merchants' Picnic begins Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. with Magician Jeff Quinn at the Lakin Library, followed by a drive-in showing of Disney's Onward at dusk at the ballpark. Also going on around town during the three days of fun are garage sales to stop by and check out. To find out more on events and times, visit the Tabor Farmers'-Merchants' Facebook page or their website at tinyurl.com/TaborPicnic2022. You can hear the full interview with Angie Alley below.