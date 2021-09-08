(Undated) -- All this week, KMA News is marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and the impact on local communities. In today's segment of "9/11 Plus 20," local law enforcement and emergency management personnel discuss how the events of that day demonstrated the importance of first responders, and disaster preparedness...
September 11th, 2001 was a day off for Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers, who was then a criminal investigator for the department. Brothers spent the day watching the developments in New York City and Washington on television. Brothers says he and others in the community were shellshocked by the terrorist acts, and the resulting loss of life. Even today, the chief says the events of 9/11 are hard to comprehend.
"Lots and lots of lives were ruined that day," said Brothers. "Like everyone else, we just walked around, and you talked about it, and discussed it, and tried to wrap your head around it. It was certainly something extremely difficult to wrap your head around."
Twenty years later, Brothers says the impact of the attacks is still being felt in American society. He cites increased security as an example.
"Whether you're talking air travel, access to government buildings," he said, "it definitely really tightened up security. It's indeed unfortunate, but necessary as a response to that to try to put some measures in place to hopefully prevent something like that from happening again."
Brian Hamman says it doesn't seem like two decades since the 9/11 attacks occurred. Like millions of younger Americans, Hamman heard about the tragedies taking place on the East Coast while in school. Montgomery County's future emergency management coordinator was a freshman at Red Oak High School. He remembers the school's instructors trying to keep students calm--while keeping their own emotions in check.
"I remember vividly a couple of the teachers that were very upset throughout the entire day," said Hamman. "You could tell in their eyes, in their speech and their mannerisms that this was definitely something that none of us had experienced in our lifetimes, yet."
Hamman says the events of that day solidified public safety as a career choice. He also says 9/11 reminded local communities of the importance of emergency preparedness.
"With that came a lot of opportunities for public safety individuals, fire departments, police departments and sheriff's offices with training and grants," said Hamman. "There's a lot of opportunities out there now that weren't available 20 years ago. It's sad to think that an event like that had to occur, but with it also came things that we knew we were lacking in, and a lot of that was training, and equipment and grant opportunities for everyone."
Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert was working as a Clarinda Police officer, and had just walked through the police station's doors when the first plane struck the World Trade Center. Grebert says the events of that day instilled a neighborly spirit in the community, and an appreciation for first responders who risked their lives to help others.
"I remember going into businesses while I was on duty," said Grebert. "If you were talking about it, people were talking about how they couldn't believe that the firefighters and the police officers were just rushing in there to help people out, and how selfless those people were, and that was something we needed to get back to doing again. I remember a lot of people saying how we needed to get back to talking to their neighbors, and being neighborly, and doing stuff together and having neighborhood parties. We kind of got away from that stuff."
Though law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel are honored every year on the anniversary of 9/11, Grebert believes that appreciation can be extended throughout the entire year.
"Ninety-nine percent of the people in law enforcement, fire, EMS, those jobs," he said, "Ninety-nine percent of those people, they're there for the right reasons. They're there to do good. They want to better their communities. I'd like to see every day people looking at them, and thanking them for doing their jobs."
