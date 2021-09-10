(Undated) -- All this week, KMA News has aired a special series of reports entitled "9/11 Plus 20," focusing on the local reaction to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. In our final segment, some of KMAland's congressional representatives recall where they were when the world changed.
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst remembers the events of September 11th, 2001 vividly. Ernst was at home in Red Oak when a neighbor called, and told her to turn on the TV. Like millions of Americans, Ernst witnessed the unfolding drama at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in western Pennsylvania. She then received a second phone call.
"One of the sergeants that I worked with at Camp Dodge," said Ernst, "he was calling, and he said, 'Captain Ernst, we're doing a 100% accountability check. We just have to know where everybody is. I asked, 'what's going on?' He said, 'we just don't know right now. But, we have to where everybody is, and we have to reach everyone.'"
That day changed Ernst's life. Eventually, she would take command of the guard's 1168th Transportation, which was deployed for a year-long stint in Kuwait in April, 2003. Ernst expresses pride over the U.S. military actions in the Middle East, saying the work of servicemen and women made the country safer.
"We are safer, because we had wonderful men and women who put on the nation's uniform," she said, "and deployed overseas, taking the fight to those terrorists, and making sure that we kept them busy overseas, so that they couldn't attack our homeland. And, I am ever so grateful for every last one of them, that they made a significant sacrifice in being away from their families."
Iowa 3rd District Congresswoman Cindy Axne was working in leadership development and strategy at the Chicago Tribune on that day when major news developments broke out. Axne says the scene was surreal.
"All of a sudden, people just started jumping out of their desks," said Axne, "and leaving the office space to go to the multiple areas we would have on each floor where there TVs, etc., where as a newsroom see what's happening. We just flooded those newsrooms, and as we did, of course, we say the carnage that was inflicted on our country."
Axne says one of the lasting effects of the 9/11 attacks is that children born since that time have grown up in a world of terrorism.
"I think it changed how young people view the world," she said "It saddens me where they don't view the world as a place where we all love and respect each other, but maybe as a place where their families could be hurt, and every day could be a risk."
Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves was perhaps closest to the day's events. Midway through the first year of his first term in Congress, the Tarkio Republican was in the U.S. House chamber in Washington, D.C., when there was a sudden interruption.
"The Capitol police came in, and they literally grabbed the speaker--who at the time was Denny Hastert," said Graves. "They literally grabbed him, and picked him up and removed him from the floor. It was kind of surreal, because all of a sudden, the speaker's gone, and we don't have anybody in the chair to open the session up, and everybody's kind of milling around, trying to figure out what was going on, and what's happening."
Graves later heard the explosion of a jetliner striking the Pentagon, and saw smoke from the burning building from his office window. He stayed in his office as calamity gripped the nation's capital, amid fears that another attack was possible. Though the 9/11 attacks led to improved security and greater intelligence surveillance, Graves says the threat of terrorism continues in the U.S., and he worries about the country's complacency.
"Our intelligence agencies work diligently," said Graves, "but the saying was--and it was Donald Rumsfeld that used to say it--he says, 'we have to be right every single day on trying to outthink the terrorists, and what their next plan is. They only have to be right once to get an attack.' So, it makes it very hard, and you have to think outside the box."
A reminder: Shenandoah's traditional Patriot's Day ceremony takes place Saturday at noon at Bogart Park. You can hear this segment here: