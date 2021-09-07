(Shenandoah) -- This week marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In commemoration of that fateful day in history, KMA News presents "9/11 Plus 20," a special series of reports on how local officials remember that day, and how the events in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania impacted them and the country. In part one, some Shenandoah officials recall their activities, as well as the bravery of those who lost their lives in rescue efforts that day.
There are certain dates that stand out in history, such as December 7th, 1941, June 6th, 1944, November 22nd, 1963, July 20th, 1969, January 28th, 1986, and January 6th, 2021. Then, there's September 11th, 2001, when terrorists staged an unprecedented terrorist attack on the United States. Shenandoah officials past and present were among those impacted by the events of 20 years ago. Gregg Connell is executive vice president of Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association. Connell was Shenandoah's mayor, and was working as an investment analyst with Bank Iowa when the attacks occurred. In a 2011 interview with KMA News, Connell says the incidents made Americans question the country's safety.
"We have always felt so safe," said Connell. "Then, all of a sudden, the fact that this could happen in this country, in New York City, just kind of exposed the fact that in a global world, terrorism is the kind of thing where a small amount of people can do a lot of damage."
Dick Hunt succeeded Connell as Shenandoah's mayor in 2006. Hunt was serving as Fremont County magistrate when his wife Lucille, who was then the county's auditor, called him into her office to watch the developments in New York City and Washington.
"Our first thought was a plane had taken off and crashed into the trade center," said Hunt. "But, it wasn't long that we knew that we had more than just a plane accident."
Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman was a 19-year-old freshman at Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana, having graduated from Shenandoah High School in May of that year. Lyman was studying for a test when the attacks diverted his attention.
"So, I went to class," said Lyman. "The professor walked in and said, 'I know a lot of you prepared for this test. If you want to take it right now, you can do that. Otherwise, there's a lot going on--we can always make this up later.' I went ahead and took it really quick, though I don't recall how well I did. I imagine I was pretty distracted, and didn't do really great on it."
Lyman would serve three years as an emergency management specialist with FEMA in Colorado before returning to Shenandoah as city administrator. Lyman says the 9/11 attacks demonstrated to all communities big or small the need for disaster preparedness. Along with a sense of sadness, Connell says the work of emergency workers at Ground Zero--especially those who met their fates in entering the burning towers--instilled feelings of pride among many Americans.
"When you saw the firefighters--the pictures of them going into the building before they collapsed, them knowing that those buildings would probably collapse, and totally sacrificing their lives to save anybody they could made you extremely proud of the people who provide those services," said Connell, "and very sad by the fact that you that a lot of those people would die, too."
Hunt says it's important that Shenandoah still has a memorial service each year for the victims of 9/11. He says the sacrifices made by first responders on that fateful day should never be forgotten.
"They did care about anything--their lives, their safety, what sicknesses they might have later," said Hunt. "They were just trying to get in there, and get anybody out that they could."
We'll explore how local law enforcement officials and emergency managers were influenced by the events of 9/11 in our next report. You can hear part one of "9/11 Plus 20" here: