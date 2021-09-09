(Undated) -- KMA News continues its special series of reports on the 20th anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks. In today's report, KMAland school administrators recall how 9/11 impacted students, and education in the years that followed.
Essex and Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells was superintendent in Corning on that day 20 years ago, when a distraught teacher informed him that a plane has crashed into one of the twin towers of the World Trade Center. It was then when Wells and others in the district knew it would not be a normal school day.
"We rushed up to the library in Corning with some students," said Wells, "and were watching live television when the second plane crashed into the building. It was just absolutely horrific. Everyone was just so stunned. We couldn't believe this was happening on American grounds."
Wells, himself, felt the impact as a national guard soldier, as he was activated for duty during the Iraq War in 2003. Wells says the 9/11 attacks and the resulting wars in Afghanistan and Iraq reminded Americans of the importance of the nation's military.
"Certainly, the military is why we have a free country," said Wells. "The military is the reason why we have free ports across the world, and free trade. The United States military is important to our freedoms and the freedoms of all countries across the world. I do think there's a high level of respect for those who serve our country, and we're very grateful for their service and their willingness to give everything in order for us to enjoy the freedoms that we have today."
Tim Hood was superintendent of the Creston School District in September, 2001. Hood says he and the Creston district's staff faced the challenge of trying to help students cope with the tragedies in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.
"We had some staff meetings," said Hood, "and talked to staff about letting kids talk about it. Like everybody else, there were some fears and things like that. We decided that we would deal with head on, and assure kids and everybody that it was okay to talk about it, and be concerned. But, we needed to eventually get beyond it, and move forward as a school district, as well."
Now superintendent of the Sidney, South Page and East Mills school districts, Hood says the 9/11 attacks and other events led to security increases at schools nationwide. For example, Hood says heightened security is part of the Sidney School District's ongoing construction projects.
"We're doing a construction project," he said. "That construction project has a completely different way we bring people in and out of our buildings now. It's a secure thing--they have to come into the office before they can be buzzed into the rest of the buildings. That's just one of the thing we do safety wise now."
Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embray was school improvement director in the West Delaware County Community School District. Embray recalls the graphic images on the national and international news that day impacted the district's students differently.
"You could see a sense of fear on their faces in terms of what was going on," said Embray. "Some of the younger students didn't really comprehend what was going on. A lot of the older ones did. I know our high school student body was just in horror and shock in what was going on."
Today's students are too young to remember that momentous day in history. Embray, however, says children must be taught that 9/11 was a wake-up call--and that bad things can happen within the U.S. borders.
"There's a lot of freedoms, and liberties and rights that we have in our country, compared to many, many countries in the world," he said. "We credit ourselves for being one of the best countries for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I think our kids need to be aware that just because we have that, and have that feeling, bad things can happen and will happen, and that we need to be very diligent and aware of our surroundings, and know that we just can't take things for granted."
In our final segment, we'll hear from Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne and Missouri Congressman Sam Graves regarding their thoughts on the 9/11 anniversary. You can hear this segment here: