(Shenandoah) -- It’s time for members of KMAland to stretch out their quarantine legs and get set to run in the 9th annual Wabash Trace Trail Marathon.
Even in the face of adversity with the pandemic the Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon continues to grow. Over the weekend a new course was certified by the U.S.A. Track and Field Association for this year's race which is scheduled for September 12th.
“This course will now start and finish in Shenandoah. The marathon will run on the trail for about 90% of the race and we’ve cut out the hills in Shenandoah so that will make the runners happy,” co-race director Shelly Warner said.
The marathon will begin at 7:30 on Sheridan Avenue and the runners will go east towards the nature trail and follow the trail to Imogene. The course will remain a Boston Marathon qualifier. The half marathon also has a new course as it will be a point to point route starting in Imogene and ending in Shenandoah.
“The Wabash Trace Trail is beautiful no matter which section you are on and it’s a beautiful asset to our area. The runners really enjoy it as there is a canopy of trees that keeps it shaded and cool and the surface is better on your legs than typical marathons which are usually on pavement. It’s a great race to run and that’s why we have several repeat runners,” Warner said.
Packet pickup begins at 4 p.m. on Friday September 11th and masks will be required. There are also other COVID guidelines in place for this year's race such as the cancellation of the pasta dinner on Friday night before the race as well as the awards ceremony following the race on Saturday. The bus shuttle up to the start of the half marathon in Imogene will also be at only 50% capacity per shuttle.
“Everybody has a great time and it’s a great avenue for people to come and see Southwest Iowa. It brings people to our local economies here and so it’s a great way for people from the outside areas and for locals and people have a lot of fun with it,” Warner said.
