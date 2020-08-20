(Shenandoah) -- "It's a great day for Page County and KMAland." That's how County Engineer J.D. King described the completion of a high-profile bridge replacement project.
After several months of work, the A Avenue Bridge over the East Nishnabotna River north of Shenandoah was reopened to traffic Thursday morning. King tells KMA News it took several months to replace the old bridge with a new, modern structure.
"We started to let it last October, I believe" said King. "They worked on it over the winter. Godberson-Smith Construction Company out of Ida Grove brought in the crews during the winter. We like to work during the winter because the rivers are usually down, and easier to work in the stream, putting in the foundation for the piers. We poured the deck in March, and we were ahead of schedule at that time. For various reasons, work slowed down on the dirt work."
Godberson-Smith's bid for the project totaled $1.7 million. King says the new bridge offers several improvements over the old structure, which was constructed in 1938.
"The only structure was 350 feet along, about 20 feet wide," he said. "This is a 359-foot long, three span bridge, so it only has two spans in the river. The old bridge had four. It's also a wider bridge, to be able to move modern farming equipment across it."
Located near Rapp Park, King says the bridge is a big boost to recreational activities.
"We've got a river access ramp built into the project," said King, "and we have a parking lot here, so that people looking to recreate on the river can park and access the river safely. Also, it provides an opportunity for EMS and first responders to get to the steam, and get to the river. And, of course, it's right adjacent to Rapp Park, so it will enhance conservation and park efforts in the county."
While inviting motorists to use the new bridge, King does recommend using caution at first.
"Do note that the grade is soft right now, the gravel is new," he said. "The road will be soft, until we get some rain and traffic, and more rock on the job."
It's the second major bridge replacement project completed in Page County in the past three years. Back in August, 2018, the renovated Brummett Bridge reopened over the Nodaway River east of Clarinda on East Washington Street.