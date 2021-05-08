(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody after officials are called to a fire.
According to the Shenandoah Police Department at around 10:51 P.M. on Friday Officers with the Shenandoah Police Department were dispatched to the 800 block of S. Center St, for a fire in a back yard.
During the Officers investigation an Officer was assaulted causing no injury to the Officer. Officers arrested 47-year-old Adam Courtney Gibson of Shenandoah IA for Public Intoxication (Simple Misdemeanor), Interference With Official Acts (Simple Misdemeanor), and Assault On A Peace Officer (Serious Misdemeanor).
Mr. Gibson was unable to post the $1,600.00 bond and was transported to the Page County Jail.