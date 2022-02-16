(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs Police Department reported a robbery on Wednesday afternoon.
At about 1:45 PM on Wednesday, officers responded to a phone call from Casey's gas station at 1030 Veterans Memorial Highway in Council Bluffs.
Prior to their arrival, officers were informed that the suspect had fled the area on foot, southbound from the business.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male wearing a mask, blue hoodie, and gray pants. The suspect was said to have displayed a knife during this incident and took several items from the business.
Officers were unable to locate the suspect. Criminal Investigation detectives arrived at the scene and are conducting the investigation into the robbery.
There were no injuries reported and the suspect is unknown and is currently at-large.
Anyone with any information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 712-328-4728 or they may call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.