(Red Oak) -- A Clarinda woman faces drug and public intoxication charges following an arrest Friday morning.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reports at 8:18 Friday morning, 50-year-old Christina M. Shipley, of Clarinda, was arrested on Highway 34 just a half-mile West of K Avenue, following several reports of a female carrying an item jumping in and out of traffic. Authorities say Shipley has been charged with Public Intoxication and Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd offense.
Shipley was being held at the Montgomery County Jail in lieu of $2,000 bond before being released on her own recognizance.