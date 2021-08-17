(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced for charges involving minor foreign exchange students.
The Southern District of Iowa says 52-year-old Thomas Donald Boatright was sentenced Thursday for Coercion and Enticement of minor foreign exchange students. Boatright has been sentenced for over 27 years in prison which will then be followed by 10 years of supervised release.
Boatright had worked as a foreign exchange student coordinator and host parent for students from other countries who had just arrived in the United States. An initial report was made in February of 2020 when a student reported finding a camera in the bathroom of Boatright's residence. A search warrant of Boatright's residence discovered several electronic devices. A forensic examination found several videos of three minors in the bathroom at Boatright's residence.
An investigation revealed Boatright had conversations with foreign exchange students from his cellular phone and computer prior to and after their arrival in the United States that were sexual in nature and using his position as a foreign exchange student coordinator and a host parent to coerce and entice foreign students to engage in sexual activity.
Authorities say Boatright was also ordered to pay restitution to the minor victims. The case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation - Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.