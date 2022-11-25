(Bedford) -- The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 30th annual Bedford Tour of Homes and Businesses Christmas event.
This year’s tour features a special theme, according to event coordinator Kay Lucas.
“We have had a home tour for over thirty years,” Lucas said. The only cancellations were due to COVID and an ice storm, but this year it’s full steam ahead. The theme for the home tour is ‘A Cozy Christmas.’ There are three houses, the Taylor County museum, and three businesses showcased this year.”
The homes in the tour are that of Charlotte Moore, Andrew Drake and Kelsey Allen, as well as the Riebesells. The three Bedford businesses opening their doors to the tour this year are Tampico Mexican Restaurant, Be Still Mercantile and the Lexington Inn.
All seven stops include their own unique styles, but the Lexington Inn holds a special historical significance.
“[The Lexington Inn] was originally a stagecoach stop and was part of the underground railroad,” Lucas said. “It’s a beautiful lodge that’s open all year round now.”
The 30th annual Bedford Tour of Homes and Businesses takes place Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M. Advance tickets are available for $8 and can be purchased at various locations in Bedford. Attendees can also purchase tickets on the day of the event for $10.
Visit the Bedford Area Chamber Facebook page for more information.
Hear the full interview with Lucas below.