(Shenandoah) -- Damp, overcast conditions contributed to solemn proceedings in Shenandoah Friday afternoon.
Shenandoah High School's Marching Mustangs playing of the National Anthem set the tone for the city's traditional 9/11 ceremonies...
Despite a cloudy sky and the threat of rainfall, local residents joined the community's first responders in marking the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania on September 11th, 2001. Shenandoah American Legion Post Commander Charlie Spencer emceed the ceremonies at Bogart Park. Spencer recalled that the country came together during one of its darkest hours, and how 9/11 is linked to another day of infamy.
"There are those who wish to attack us, to destroy us, wish to take what we fought for with the lives and blood of men and women of this nation," said Spencer. "Like the surprise attacks at Pearl Harbor, today, we remember the surprise attacks of an enemy who freely walked among us, and attacked us."
Serving as keynote speaker, Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt recognized local residents who lost loved ones on what he called "a day we cannot forget." Those recognized included Kim Leininger of Essex, whose nephew was killed while working on the 104th floor of the World Trade Center's north tower, and another relative, Shenandoah Police Officer Mitchell Nicholas. Nicholas says that tragedy inspired his law enforcement career.
"I went into law enforcement, obviously because I wanted to serve my community," said Nicholas. "In law enforcement, you get to see a lot of people, you get to help them on their darkest days. Obviously, having a family member who died in the attacks on 9/11, that was something that was very important to me."
Hunt asked the community to thank area law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs and other first responders assembled at the ceremonies for their service.
"I just want you all to remember now," said Hunt, "that all these people over here that are first responders, be sure and thank them for the job they do. We are so blessed to live where we do."
Hunt wore a red shirt to Friday's event--something he says he does every Friday to honor the nation's military. Shenandoah's American Legion Color Guard closed the ceremonies with a three-volley salute, followed by the playing of "Taps."
Hunt and Roger McQueen of Shenandoah's Elks Lodge laid a wreath at the park's veterans memorial, honoring those who perished in the 9/11 attacks. Friday's ceremonies also included the Shenandoah Fire Department's sounding of the four-fives--the traditional signal of distress for firefighters across the nation.