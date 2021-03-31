(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah’s High School Junior-Senior Prom is fast approaching after a year off. For these students though, once the dancing is done the fun continues on.
The Shenandoah Optimist Club and the Junior class parents are once again organizing an After-Prom Party immediately after the big dance.
“This will be the senior class’s only chance for a prom so we definitely want to try and make it as normal as possible for them and give them that opportunity to experience it at least once during their high school,” After-Prom Party Chairman Mike Bauer said. “I think it’s important for the kids that we try to show them a good time and give them that opportunity.”
The night will feature bowling, games, activities, and even a hypnotist. The night will conclude with a breakfast of biscuits and gravy where prizes will be drawn and handed out to individuals who make it through the night. Bauer talked about the support of the community for this to happen.
“The businesses and people in town really feel like this is an important event and so far we’ve been able to do it for 20 years without having to do any separate fundraisers or anything on the side to do it,” Bauer said. “It’s kind of like if you have it they will come, people just step up, it’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen and it’s happened for 20 years and it’s an amazing deal.”
To make a door prize donation or monetary donation to the event you can contact Mike Bauer at 712-246-2205 to find out more details.
“A big shout out to the kids too. We always have between 120 and 140 kids there and it wouldn’t be successful if the kids didn’t show up,” Bauer said. “Everybody out there who’s been to an After-Prom the last 20 years I just want to thank all you kids and students for supporting the event.”
